Povinné nošení přilby na kole? Z celospolečenského hlediska by to bylo na škodu, zjistili Britové

VIDEO: Video Facebook The Guardian 1. 6. 2018 9:20 Pro zobrazení videa musíte mít zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

This is why forcing cyclists to wear helmets will not save lives.



It's compulsory to do so in Australia and New Zealand but, as the Guardian's Peter Walker explains, this does not necessarily help save more lives – in fact, some experts say it leads to more fatalities overall.